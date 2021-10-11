Red Cross asks for donations amid blood shortage, here’s where to donate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The American Red Cross asked for donations as the blood supply is at the lowest post-summer level in the last six years.

They are in need of all blood types, but especially type O, and they encourage everyone able to make an appointment to donate as soon as possible.

Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting their website, or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Everyone who donates in the month of October will receive an email link to claim a free Zaxby’s chicken sandwich or get a $5 e-gift card of their choice. Plus, starting October 11 donors receive a bonus $5 e-gift card of their choice through the end of the month.

Here is a list of places to donate in North Alabama:

Lawrence County

Moulton

October 18th | 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Moulton Rec Center, 13550 Court Street

Limestone County

Athens

October 25th | 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – Athens, 1716 West Market Street

Madison County

Huntsville

October 16th | 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road SW

October 17th | 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road SW

October 18th | 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road SW

October 19th |12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road SW

October 20th | 10:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road SW

October 22nd | 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road SW

October 23rd | 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road SW

Ocober 24th | 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road SW

October 25th | 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road SW

October 26th | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cahaba Shrine, 1226 Blake Bottom Road NW

October 26th | 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road SW

October 27th | 10:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road SW

October 29th | 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road SW

October 30th | 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road SW

October 31st | 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road SW

Madison

October 16th | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. John’s Catholic Church, 1055 Hughes Road