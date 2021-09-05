Red Cross and Sports Clips team up for blood donations, free haircuts

(WHNT) — The American Red Cross is teaming up with Sports Clips to encourage blood donations – and offer free haircuts to those who donate.

According to a news release, the Red Cross will provide a free Sports Clips haircut coupon via email for those who donate blood or platelets between September 1 and September 30. Additionally, those who donated during Labor Day weekend also received a 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug.

Donors will be required to provide a valid email address for the haircut coupon.

Both organizations urge donors to use the hashtag #TackleTheNeed to share their new haircuts and invite other to donate blood.

“As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood or platelet donation,” the news release stated.

“In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10% while hospital demand continues to outpace donations,” the statement continued. “The Red Cross is concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant and an active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand.”

To schedule an appointment to donate blood or platelets, visit redcrossblood.org.