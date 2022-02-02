HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After weeks of recycling delays, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) customers will have their recyclables collected with help from the city of Huntsville and Madison County.

The RANA program has been experiencing delays with their collection contractor Red River Waste Services because of staffing issues, supply chain and mechanical issues with trucks and the high number of staff testing positive for COVID-19 in January.

The Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville (SWDA) announced they would be receiving help from the City of Huntsville Public Works Department and Madison County Commission Waste Control Department with picking up curbside recycling that has fallen behind schedule.

All residents who have had a delay in their recycling pick-up are asked to please leave their RANA carts on the curb so one of the collection trucks can service their recycling carts in the coming days.

“We realize the impact the extensive delays have had on our customers, and we do sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Our staff has been working tirelessly to formulate a plan that will get everyone’s recycling back on schedule.” said John “Doc” Holladay, Executive Director SWDA. “We’d like to thank Mayor Tommy Battle and the Huntsville City Council and Chairman Dale Strong and the Madison County Commission for offering assistance to get the RANA program caught up and for continuing to support the importance of the recycling program in our community.”

SWDA said all collections should be caught up by the first weekend in February.

“These are difficult times and the impact from COVID-19 is affecting recycling services in our area,” said City of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “I, as well as other City Leaders, understand the positive attributes that recycling has on the environment and we are willing to assist RANA so that our citizens are not further impacted by continuing delays.”

The city and county will use their employees and trucks to make the collections and SWDA will reimburse them for the cost of their help.