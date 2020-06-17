Recruitment and retainment difficulties continue for Sand Mountain law enforcement agencies

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Recruiting and retaining quality officers has become more difficult than ever across Sand Mountain.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office officials told WHNT News 19 they have had trouble recruiting for the last year or so because while their benefits are good, the pay does not stack up compared to other departments.

There is a similar situation at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the exception that they start out paying well, but cannot afford to pay any raises.

“Pay and benefits that are not getting any better here in this county. The county is broke. After losing TVA in lieu of tax money, they are broke. And with all the COVID virus issues, they spent a lot of money on that, spent a lot of money on a fire at county park recently. Those things all go into we have zero money available for raises. And of course, now with the bad sentiment about police, it’s getting worse. People don’t want to get into this profession,” explained Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.

Harnen said one Jackson County Detention Center deputy took his retirement four months early this year because of the current attitude many have towards law enforcement.