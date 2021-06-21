Recovery operation underway for missing swimmer at DeKalb & Jackson County line

Reflections in the dark water in regents canal England at twilight

A recovery operation is underway for a missing swimmer that disappeared on the DeKalb and Jackson County line.

DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Deputy Director Michael Posey confirmed the operation has transitioned to recovery, and will continue until resolution.

He also warned the additional rainfall and potential for strong storms on Monday could hamper efforts for recovery operation personnel to both remain safe and complete the task.

