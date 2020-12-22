Recovery center talks about addiction during the holidays

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the most dangerous times of the year for drug- and alcohol-related deaths is the month of December.

For some, the Christmas season brings joy and happiness but for others, it can be the hardest time of the year.

Not to mention the stress caused by the pandemic, according to the team at Sereno Ridge Recovery, for someone struggling with “substance use disorder,” the holidays can be an especially trying time to maintain sobriety.

“We have families that are suffering right now, like you said,” said Pat Laney, a Peer Support Specialist. “People that’s been in recovery… the relapse rate is going up.”

Karen Petersen, the Marketing and Business Development Director, says reasons for the excess use of substances are different for everybody.

“Some people are like ‘Oh, the holidays suck so I’m going to drink or drug them away.’ Other people, they love the holidays!” said Petersen. “So it’s another reason to celebrate with another drink and another and another.”

The addiction and the impact that comes with it doesn’t only hurt the one struggling with it.

“Addiction has a ripple affect on family and friends,” said Nancy White, co-founder and executive director of Sereno Ridge. “That person who has the addiction is suffering or struggling a lot. People will focus on that… their friends and loved ones.”

This causes the holidays to be a trying time for many, but White says it doesn’t have to stay that way.

“You do get a chance to make new memories,” she adds. “And in recovery, we get a chance to make amends to those people that we’ve harmed.”

Even during a year as stressful as 2020, Laney says recovery is still possible.

“That’s what’s great!” he adds. “There’s people in this world that does care. There’s people that will take the time to help them through these difficult times. You might think you’re alone but you’re never really alone.”

“I know that it’s very hurtful to have someone you love be in active addiction… and one of the greatest gifts you can give a loved one, not to mention yourself, is your own recovery,” said Petersen.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction and are looking for help and healing, you can visit www.serenoridgerecovery.com, call 844-4-SERENO (844-473-7366) or email info@serenoridge.com.