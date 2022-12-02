(WHNT) – Children’s clothing produced by Bentex has been recalled due to exposure to lead paint.

According to our news partner CBS and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the clothing sets were sold at TJ Maxx, Ross, DD’s Discount, Burlington, Army and Airforce Exchange Service and more.

Amazon also sold the set between Nov. 2021 and Aug. 2022. As of Nov. 23, 2022, roughly 87,000 units are being recalled, according to the CPSC

The sets feature Disney characters, like Minnie Mouse and Baby Yoda. The designs are screen printed onto the fabric.

The CPSC warns that the sets contain levels of lead paint the either exceed the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban, which has the possibility to lead to lead poisoning.

In an Instagram post by Bentex, they say, “we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you and appreciate your understanding in this matter,” and ask that customers stop using the sets immediately.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While no injuries have yet to be reported to the CPSC, Bentex asks that you contact them immediately to find out how to return or dispose of the clothing to get a full refund. On the CPSC website, you can see images and batch numbers of the sets that are being recalled.

You can contact Bentex at 800-451-0285 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. You can also reach them by email at recall@bentex.com.