Recall Alert: Fisher-Price recalls Rock ‘n Glide Soothers after four infant deaths reported

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fisher-Price announced Friday it is recalling two baby swings after four infant deaths were reported.

The 4 -in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soother and 2-in-1 Sooth ‘n Play Glider are the items being recalled. Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the products and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.

The CPSC said the infants were reportedly placed on their backs unrestrained in the Rock ‘n Glide Soother and later found on their stomachs between April 2019 and February 2020.

The fatalities were a 4-month old from Missouri, a 2-month old from Nevada, a 2-month old from Michigan and an 11-week old from Colorado.

There have been no reported fatalities in the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.

Approximately 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Walmart and Target stores and Amazon.com.

The 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers were sold from January 2014 through December 2020, for about $108.

The 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold from November 2018 through May 2021, for about $125.

The CPSC continues to emphasize that the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

According to the CPSC, parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows or other items to an infant’s sleeping area, and babies should always be placed to sleep on their backs.

More information about the recall can be found on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.