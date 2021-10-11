Reba McEntire brings tour to Alabama twice in 2022

THE 53RD ANNUAL CMA AWARDS – Carrie Underwood hosts “The 53rd Annual CMA Awards” with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, celebrating legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony. Country Music’s Biggest Night broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images) REBA MCENTIRE

(WHNT) — Alabamians will have two chances next year to see country music legend Reba McEntire live in concert.

On Tuesday, The BJCC announced via Facebook that McEntire, 66, would return to the Legacy Arena on February 24, 2022. Tenille Townes is planned as the opener for that show.

McEntire already had one concert scheduled in Alabama next year. The “Fancy” star will play the Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center on January 14. Caylee Hambrick will open for McEntire in the Rocket City.

According to our news partners at AL.com, tickets for McEntire’s Birmingham show go from $49.50 to $225, plus service charges.