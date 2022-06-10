HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — In the midst of a rapidly growing and pricey housing market, Huntsville-area realtors are taking time to work on various service projects across Madison County this week as part of Action Service Week.

Huntsville Area Association of Realtors members have helped with labor needs at Habitat for Humanity homes in north Huntsville, among other local charities.

HAAR President Isaac Winkles told News 19 its realtors oftentimes dedicate time even outside its community service weeks, all to build partnerships.

Realtors do more than just buy and help sellers and buyers and real estate transactions,” Winkles said. We like to get more involved in the community, and that’s what Realtors in Action is. It’s one of the nonprofit organizations that we give back to the community. Realtors volunteer hours – not even documented hours – all year long.”

Winkles adds last year’s Action Service Week totaled more than 400 hours from its members. 13 total local organizations are having HAAR members come work through June 11.