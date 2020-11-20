Raytheon Technologies confident about future following successful missile intercept

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Raytheon’s Standard Missile-3 (SM-3), a multi use missile, recently expanded its capabilities after a successful intercept of a real-time, enemy missile during a simulation earlier this week.

The SM-3 was not initially intended to intercept foreign air-born missile threats. However, a congressional mandate asked that the SM-3 be pushed to try such a feat before the end of 2020.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, on November 17, a missile target representing a foreign threat was launched from the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site, located on Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. Subsequently, a SM-3 guided missile interceptor was launched from the USS John Finn.

The mission was a success and Raytheon credits the hard work of employees located on Redstone Arsenal. Leadership says this accomplishment was easily one of the highest on their list. Especially given the circumstances brought on by COVID-19.

“Every day when I watch the videos, and I watch the videos a lot, it gives me chills to see what we do here at Raytheon technologies. Protecting our country and the warfighters. It’s all about the mission and what we do to make the world safer,” said Patti Dare, the Huntsville Site Executive for Raytheon Technologies.

Dare says between the congressional mandate and the deadline shifting caused by the pandemic, finding success in this mission was a major relief.

Raytheon has teamed up with Northrop Grumman on a bid to develop the Next Generation Interceptor. IF they get the bid, both parties have promised to share a site in Huntsville. As of this moment, both parties have started hiring for the upcoming historical undertaking.