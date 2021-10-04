Raytheon, SVA partner to provide $10,000 scholarship to 2 student veterans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, and Student Veterans of America have partnered to provide two $10,000 scholarships to U.S. Army student veterans.

Student Veterans who are interested in the scholarship must demonstrate a commitment to and passion for their chosen field of study, as well as demonstrated leadership and engagement within their community.

The scholarship, which is entering its seventh year, is named for the company’s patriot air and missile defense system and past recipient Major Karisa Myers says for her, everything fell into place.

“I was with field artillery and our sister battalion was the MRS missiles,” said Myers. “So just going from there, from active duty, to joining the guard and being in my different assignments.”

Myers found herself trying to finish her MBA program 10 years after she had gotten her Bachelor’s. Being a single mother and with MBA programs being expensive, she knew she had to reach out for resources.

The G.I. Bill and a possible $10,000 dollar scholarship would certainly relieve a lot of financial burden. So she gathered the courage and after recording her submission 15 times, she applied.

When asked why she thought she was chosen, Myers said, “I hope it was my desire to pay it forward. It’s not just a passion of mine mentoring soldiers in general but specifically, purposely and unapologetically purposely mentoring females.”

Recently she had a woman mentorship symposium where she had a conversation with one of her leaders where she was able to speak on how the field is losing its women in under developed communities.

“We can get to the point where we’re able to bring all these underrepresented minorities and different folks we are tracking through our data,” Myers said.

Myers says she has the resources and has a continued desire and focus to mentor females.

While applying for a scholarship can be teadous Myers says it’s well worth it. Raytheon awards only two scholarships yearly and if you’re on the fence about applying.

“I’m putting my name behind it and saying, ‘Hey! Whether they get it or not it’s a resource out there that’s available to them and I would definitely, definitely throw their name in the hat for it’,” Myers said.

To learn more about the scholarship and how you can apply, click here.