Raytheon packing 1,000 turkey boxes for the community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Raytheon Technologies will assemble one thousand turkey boxes at the Downtown Rescue Mission on November 22nd.

The DRM made the announcement Wednesday. The mission will distribute these Thanksgiving meals to families in need during the holidays.

Raytheon is also sponsoring the Giveaway, according to organizers.

According to DRM, one thousand families pre-registered for the free Thanksgiving meal-kit and those who signed up can claim their boxes from November 23-24.

Though the deadline to receive a Turkey Box has passed, the Mission serves three free meals a day and offers weekly food bags year-round.

The Mission hosts a Turkey Box Giveaway every year for the community.