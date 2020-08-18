Raytheon donates $4 million to Huntsville’s new STEM school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The newly formed Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering has received a $4 million grant from Raytheon Technologies.

The grant for the school will be used to help prepare students for cybersecurity careers in government and industry, according to a news release.

“Alabama students now have the opportunity to access one of the most advanced engineering and cybersecurity preparatory programs anywhere,” said Roy Azevedo, president of Raytheon Intelligence & Space, which includes the company’s cyber business. “Raytheon Technologies’ partnership with ASCTE, Huntsville and the state of Alabama will help our nation meet the demand for a future cyber and engineering workforce, while providing students with the education and skills they need to thrive in these careers.”

ASCTE is Alabama’s third public, tuition-free magnet school. Students started classes at its temporary location on Oakwood University’s campus Monday. They will eventually attend school at a site in Cummings Research Park.

“Leadership from the private sector will play a big part in maximizing the potential of the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in the release. “All of us involved in creating this unique school thank Raytheon Technologies for its generous donation and its leaders for their pledge of ongoing support.”