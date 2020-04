MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A child was bitten by a rattlesnake in Lacey’s Spring Saturday, according to authorities in Morgan County.

Our news partner, AL.com, reports the child is a 4-year-old boy.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the child was bitten in the 8700 block of Highway 36 East.

Deputies are assisting first reponders on the call. They advise the public to use caution in the area.