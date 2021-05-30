Rare display of Tennessee constitutions to celebrate Statehood Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — June 1st marks a major milestone – Tennessee turns 225 years old.

Numerous events are being planned to celebrate statehood day, including several in Nashville.

The Tennessee State Library and Archives along with the State Secretary’s Office will be giving the public a rare glimpse at Tennessee’s three original constitutions.

They will be on display for one day only at the new TSLA building located at the northeast corner of the Bicentennial Mall State Park in Nashville.

“We display the constitutions, which are our most important historical documents in this collection at the archives,” said Chuck Sherrill, State Librarian and Archivist. “But, the ones we display on a daily basis are facsimiles. So, on Constitution Day we bring out the originals.”

Sherrill added that the documents will be protected by armed guards. Tours will take place every half hour from 10a.m. to 3:30p.m.

“We encourage people to come by and see the original constitutions, and enjoy our interactive exhibits and other things in our lobby, and take a tour, and see behind the scenes at the new Library and Archives,” said Sherrill.

Outside the building activities will be going on at the Bicentennial Mall. The free Statehood Day event lasts from 8a.m. to 4:30p.m.

A special event will take place at the Amphitheater at 10 a.m. followed by guided tours led by park rangers. Bicentennial Mall State Park, by the way, is also celebrating its 25th anniversary.