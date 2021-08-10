RapidSOS: Get your information to first responders quicker

A free service aims to help get your information to first responders faster, and without you even having to say anything.

RapidSOS is a resource that emergency personnel can use to see information like your location, medical information, crash data, and emergency contact information.

Users can create an emergency profile online and fill out as much information as possible. That information will show up on a 911 dispatcher’s screen without you ever having to say a word.

For data privacy reasons, information is associated with a given phone number and is only made available to first responders when a 911 call is placed from that number.

To create a personal emergency health profile, visit here.

RapidSOS’s platform securely and automatically links your data from connected devices, apps, and profiles directly to emergency communications centers nationwide.

Public safety agencies that don’t have access to RapidSOS can sign up for free here.