Rape suspect arrested by Hartselle Police, held on $150,000 bond

HARTSELLE, Ala – Hartselle police arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman’s home in October and sexually assaulting her.

38 year-old Jeremy Taylor was arrested Sunday and charged with rape in the first degree.

Police say the incident occurred October 8th. Lt. Allen McDearmond says while a Hartselle woman was getting ready for bed she discovered a strange man in her room. The woman told police he raped her.

After the woman reported the incident to law enforcement, a rape kit was conducted and returned with DNA that matched Taylor’s.

The suspect was apprehended during a traffic stop. Taylor is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $150,000 bond.