Randolph School moves to online learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials at Randolph School have decided to transition students to online learning effective immediately in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the state Friday.

Students will return to on-campus classes Monday, April 6, according to a news release.

All school-related events are suspended through April 6.

School officials will continue to monitor the situation over the next three weeks and provide updates on the school’s website.