RANA offering Madison County residents a second recycling cart

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama made an announcement about its curbside recycling program Tuesday afternoon.

Due to the popularity of the program, Madison County residents can now request a second 95-gallon cart. The second cart must be requested by August 12, and those will be distributed on August 24.

You will be required to watch a short educational video with a few recycling reminders and take a quiz on the video in order to request a second cart. The Solid Waste Disposal Authority Executive Director is excited to bring this opportunity to the community

“And so I’m here today to announce that yes, we’ve heard your requests, and today that we’re here to offer a second cart to those households that need them,” said John Holladay. “For the program to be sustainable, we really need you to take the time to crush your items, break down your boxes, and just put the right materials in there.”

