RANA curbside recycling program awarded recycling grant funding

The City of Huntsville was awarded $200,000 from ADEM’s Recycling Fund Grant. From left to right: Rick Kelsey (ADEM), Blake Schmidt (ADEM), Mayor Battle (City of Huntsville) and Doc Holladay (SWDA)

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) awarded $500,000 in grants to the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville (SWDA) and its curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA).

The City of Huntsville, Madison County, and the City of Madison will each receive a portion of funds from the ADEM’s 2020 Recycling Fund. The checks were awarded Monday.

The ADEM grant funds help with costs associated with the purchase of the 95-gallon rolling carts used in the new automated curbside recycling program. Since the start of the RANA program, more than 71,000 households have signed up for the program.

Breakdown of grant awards –

City of Huntsville – $200,000

Madison County – $200,000

City of Madison – $100,000

“We want to thank ADEM for their support of the RANA program and helping our curbside recycling program be successful,” said Doc Holladay, Executive Director of SWDA. “We know that the missions of both RANA and ADEM is to strive to provide sustainable options for our residents and be a community who cares about recycling and the environment we live.”

Madison County was awarded $200,000 from ADEM’s Recycling Fund Grant – From left to right: Doc Holladay (SWDA), Rick Kelsey (ADEM), Chairman Strong (Madison County) and Blake Schmidt (ADEM)

The City of Madison was awarded $100,000 from ADEM’s Recycling Fund Grant– From left to right: Doc Holladay (SWDA), Rick Kelsey (ADEM), City Administrator Marc Jacobson (City of Madison) and Blake Schmidt (ADEM)

Blake Schmidt (ADEM), Chairman Strong (Madison County), Michelle Williams (SWDA), Mayor Battle (City of Huntsville), Doc Holladay (SWDA), City Administrator Marc Jacobson (City of Madison) and Rick Kelsey (ADEM) join together to celebrate $500,000 in ADEM Recycling Fund Grants that were awarded.