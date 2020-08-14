Ralph Askins Elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – A student at Ralph Askins Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, Fayetteville City Schools said Friday afternoon.

The district said in a message posted online that everyone who had been in contact with the student had been notified, and any children who did have contact should be quarantined for 14 days. Those students would continue their learning online, according to the district.

The news comes just a day after the district said a Ralph Askins Elementary employee who wasn’t in contact with any students had tested positive.