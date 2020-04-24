Rainy Saturday with a few storms possible

A batch of rain ahead of a cold front moving into Alabama and Tennessee early Saturday means occasional wet weather and a threat of a thunderstorm or two. Expect temperatures in the low-70s Saturday with rain coming in two primary waves:

one wave of showers in the morning (most widespread 4 AM to 10 AM)

some spotty storms in the afternoon (very hit/miss like the rain was on Thursday afternoon)

Severe storms possible?

It is late April: literally the peak of tornado season in Alabama. That means anytime we have storms we need to be prepared to seek shelter if one gets a little strong.

We don’t expect widespread severe weather Saturday; in fact, it’s a very ‘iffy’ kind of outlook for anything more than some rain, lightning and thunder, but the Storm Prediction Center does outline a part of Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia with a level-one, Marginal Risk of a few severe storms that could produce small hail and gusty winds.





Total rainfall looks rather small on Saturday (and Sunday with some leftover showers): around 0.1″ to 0.5″ in general. A few communities may see zero rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.

Cooler weather for Sunday and Monday…

The chill behind Saturday’s front is substantial. No, we’re not talking about another freeze or frost, but temperatures will run about 10ºF to 15ºF below average on Sunday. That means highs in the low-60s, a chilly northwest wind gusting over 25 miles per hour, and a cold late-April Sunday night: lows as cold as 40ºF to 44ºF by Monday morning.

A slight warm-up begins Monday: temperatures rising to near 70ºF for a daytime high. It stays dry with a light northwest breeze and some sun.

