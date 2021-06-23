Rainsville woman remembered by loved ones after weekend drowning

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The family and friends of a Rainsville woman who drowned over the weekend are trying to cope with their sudden loss.

“She was like an angel, not just when she talked but everything she did. She could just walk in a room and you could tell all the love she had for everybody,” said Hanna Shadrick, MaKayla Ross’ sister-in-law.

Her best friend Skyler Turner officiated her wedding. That is how she is choosing to remember Ross.

“I just keep seeing her like that, like vibrant and beautiful,” cried Skyler Turner, Ross’ best friend. “She was so full of love for everybody really. She was just perfect.”

Vibrant and beautiful just like the garden the 23-year-old grew.

Snapshots on a photo board capture the type of “true friend” Turner calls Ross.

“She’s literally the best friend that I could have ever asked for. From the moment we got close, anytime anything bad happened, she was who I wanted to call. anytime anything good happened, she was the first one I’d call and she’d be cheering the loudest. but she was also the friend who if she thought I was wrong, she’d let me know. She would not hesitate,” said Turner.

DeKalb County officials tell News 19 Ross drowned after he car went into a creek near the road during a flash flood warning in Fort Payne Saturday night.

“She didn’t deserve this and if there had been precautions taken, this wouldn’t have happened and part of me is very angry about that,” Turner added talking about guardrails. “In my opinion, there should have been way before because there’s one by it but not in the curve.”

There is a guardrail there now, but Ross’ loved ones tell News 19 it is too late.

“We’re broke. It’s like that part we’re never going to get back,” cried Shadrick.

They plan to erect a greenhouse in her honor on her mother-in-law’s property.

“I think that will just be a place where she’ll be and I can talk to her and feel like she’s there listening,” Turner said.

Ross’ family has a GoFundMe set up to help pay for funeral expenses.