Rainsville woman charged in Facebook dog scam

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A Rainsville woman is facing charges that she falsely advertised puppies on Facebook and kept people’s deposits.

Sabrina Gabriell Esloon, 28, is charged with fourth-degree theft.

The sheriff’s office said it received a complaint earlier this month of someone advertising puppies for sale on Facebook with a $250 deposit. Esloon set up a Facebook account under a false name, met the buyer in person to collect the deposit and then promised to deliver the puppy at a later date. After she received the money, investigators said she deleted the fake account.

The sheriff’s office said the crime has also occurred in Marshall and Jackson counties, and may have taken place other places as well.

Esloon was arrested after Rainsville police found her entering a store in Rainsville.