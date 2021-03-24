Rainsville water treatment supervisor sentenced for illegal winery found in treatment plant

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The former supervisor of a wastewater treatment plant received a 90-day suspended sentence for having an illegal winery in a Rainsville water treatment plant.

Allen Maurice Stiefel, 62, pleaded guilty March 10 to unlawful possession of prohibited liquors or beverages, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office. He also has to pay a fine and court costs.

Stiefel, a 15-year employee of the city, was arrested after an anonymous tip about the wine making operation in a corner of the Rainsville Wastewater Treatment Plant.