Rainsville Police release details of storm damage from possible tornado

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rainsville Police Department sent out a press release late Wednesday evening revealing some of the areas that saw damage from the overnight storms, including a possible tornado that hit the town.

Details in the release say that around 8:28 p.m., a significant storm hit the city and left several areas with damage. First responders were out helping residents and reported no injuries as of 10:58 p.m.

The list below from the police department describes the areas that saw the damage, though they say a more thorough search in the daylight Thursday could reveal more:

1000 Block of Kirk Road near the Autumn Creek Subdivision; reported trees and powerlines down across the roadway. At this time, it is unclear if damage to houses and property has occurred.

The area of Kilgore Street, Willingham Street, Hodges Street, and Church Avenue North; Vehicles, houses, trees and powerlines all received significant damage.

BlueScope Steel had significant damage to the roof and surrounding structures. Extra security was added to the area. All damage hasn’t been surveyed.

The Huntsville Chapter of the National Weather Service posted on their Facebook page saying there was radar evidence of a tornado in the area.

Rainsville Assistant Police Chief Matt Crum said extra officers and fire department crews would be out checking for damage throughout the night. He also thanked several of the area’s police and fire departments and volunteers for their help.