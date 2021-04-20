Rainsville Police amnesty program extended through April

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — The Rainsville Police Department is extending its amnesty period for people with nonviolent warrants like traffic citations.

The agency began the program in February and since then has collected more than $40,000, according to Chief Michael Edmondson.

Edmondson told News 19 that the backlog a couple of months ago was over 1,600 people long.

“It makes it much easier on the police department and actually the court clerk because we’re not chasing these folks trying to get them put in jail and if people’s got a job and they’re out working, we don’t want to pull them out their jobs cause them any lost work time because they have to come to jail,” said Edmondson.

The money from these fines go back into the court system and paying any expenses there.

The warrants can be paid through the drive in at City Hall.

Edmondson told News 19 they have extended the amnesty period to the end of April.

After that, he said officers will start pulling warrants and arresting people.