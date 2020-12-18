Rainsville mayor says supervisor suspended over wine operation at wastewater plant

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said Friday a supervisor was suspended without pay after a wine making operation was found at a city wastewater treatment plant.

Lingerfelt did not identify the employee who was suspended. He did say the person had been a city employee for 15 years and had no previous issues.

The wine making equipment was found in a building that isn’t frequented much at the plant off Horton Road, Lingerfelt said.

“Things happen like that, and it’s something where you can’t protect every little thing,” he said. “We try, but you can’t stop every little thing that goes on.”

Lingerfelt said he first learned of the operation when the sheriff’s office called him Thursday afternoon to get access to the plant.

He said four employees work at the plant, and he did not expect any more would be suspended. He added the operations at the plant were continuing as normal.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said there would be charges filed in the coming days.