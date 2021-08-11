Rainsville man charged in August 6 murder, police say

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – The Rainsville Police Department sent out an update stating that one man has been charged in the murder of Ricky Wilks.

Jason Cardwell, 43, of Rainsville has been charged with Wilks murder, and is currently being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

His bond has been set at $1,000,000.

Authorities say they received information on August 6 about a body left near a business in Rainsville, which was later identified as Rickey Don Wilks.

Wilks’ body was removed by the coroner and sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

The Rainsville Police Department says that aspects of the case remain under investigation.