RAINSVILLE, Ala. – The Rainsville Police Department charged a man for possession of child pornography.

Austin Blake Sizemore, 23, of Rainsville was arrested on November 30 after a grand jury indicted him on six counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Austin Blake Sizemore.

Photo courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sizemore was taken into custody of the DeKalb County Jail and placed on a $210,000 bond.

According to online records, Sizemore made bond the same day and was released until his court date.