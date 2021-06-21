Rainsville man arrested on child porn charges

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A man was arrested on child pornography charges after an investigation.

Gregory Allen Shankles, 39, of Rainsville was arrested Thursday, June 17th, following a search warrant.

After receiving a tip of child pornography being downloaded at a residence on County Road 514, the DeKalb County Major Crime Unit, along with other organizations, searched the home. Shankles was charged with 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, Fort Payne Police Department, Rainsville Police Department, and Geraldine Police Department, and the East Metro Area Crime Center Human Trafficking and Crimes Against Children Task Force were involved with the arrest.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.