Rainsville Freedom Fest set for June 26

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — Freedom Fest will return to Rainsville on Saturday, June 26.

The annual festival will begin at 1 p.m. and wraps up at 9 p.m. with a fireworks show. All day, featured activities will include art and crafts vendors, a wide variety of food vendors, live music, and a car, truck, and motorcycle show. Children’s activities will also be available, including face painting, pony rides, inflatables, a photo booth, rock climbing wall, and a mechanical bull.

DeKalb County native John Stone is this year’s headliner. Stone, best known as the band leader at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge in Nashville, Tenn., has shared the stage with several top names, including Hank Williams Jr., Aerosmith, and ALABAMA.

Festival goers must provide their own lawn chairs and blankets. Only service animals accompanying disabled individuals will be allowed.

The Rainsville Freedom Fest will be held at the Field of Dreams, located at 100 Rodeo Lane in Rainsville. Admission is free.

For more information, please contact the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce at 256-638-7800.