Rain Chances Trend Up This Weekend

We’ve had a mainly dry day across North Alabama Friday. Like Thursday, we’ve seen a few isolated downpours pop up in Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin counties, but most of us saw more sunshine and a warm afternoon. Rain chances will trend up this weekend, but we don’t expect a full washout.

Sat. Afternoon

Sunday Morning

Sunday Afternoon

A few more isolated showers pop up Saturday in the heat of the afternoon, but our best chance for rain over the weekend comes Sunday as more numerously scattered showers and storms move through. Those could start fairly early in the morning, and continue off and on through Sunday.

Rain chances won’t leave us as we head into next week. Check out our full forecast in our forecast discussion.

