Rain Chances Creeping Up In the Coming Days

Historically September is one of the driest months of the year and so far it’s living up to that! It’s only rained one time this morning and it was an embarrassing 0.05″ on the first. That is about to change. Rain chances increase later this week. At least we don’t have to worry about anything severe.

Not much this afternoon

Most of us won’t see anything this afternoon. If you are to the east including DeKalb, Marshall, and Jackson Counties, you might see a few sprinkles. That’s about it.

Look for higher rain chances Friday into the weekend. It’s not a ‘slam dunk’, but scattered showers and possible storms are in the forecast Friday and over the weekend.

Red and orange areas Friday shows moisture returning

Look for more checks on the calendar in the coming days. Friday through next week we jump into the scattered category.





