St. Louis couple points guns at protesters

ST. LOUIS – A protest in St. Louis is going viral after a couple met protesters outside their home, with guns.

A man and a woman stood outside on their property, pointing guns at protesters as they marched by – towards the mayor’s home.

They were demanding St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to step down after revealing on Facebook Live the names and addresses of those who had written her, demanding for police reform.

The video has since been deleted, and Krewson issued an apology, but for many that wasn’t enough.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office says she has no intention of resigning.