HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Protesters were in downtown Huntsville on Washington Street outside of Sammy T’s Music Hall Friday night.

At one time, our crews on the scene estimated around 50 people were there, chanting Dana Fletcher and No Justice, No Peace.

Private security could be seen standing outside of the venue and Huntsville Police officers were standing by, monitoring the situation.

Protesters have gathered at Sammy Ts. About 50 people maybe. Chanting no justice to peace. Among some other songs aimed at police. @whnt pic.twitter.com/AdZwmk7T6R — Ethan Fitzgerald (@EthanWHNT) June 20, 2020