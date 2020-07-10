Rosa Parks Day Collective calls for removal of Confederate statue outside Madison County Courthouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Members of the Rosa Parks Day Collective marched around the Madison County Courthouse Thursday, calling for the removal of the Confederate statue.

In June, the Madison County Commission unanimously passed a resolution to move the statue, but it may not happen any time soon.

According to our news partners at AL.com, the Madison County Commission had planned to make its case to the Committee on Alabama Monument Protection Thursday, to ask to relocate the Confederate statue from outside of the Courthouse.

Those efforts to relocate the monument seem to be postponed until they can make their case to the committee. The next scheduled meeting of that committee is not until Oct. 1.

According to Alabama’s Memorial Preservation Act, monuments that are 40 years or older cannot be moved – and if moved, there could be a $25,000 fine.