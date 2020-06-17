Report civil rights violations with new online tool

(WHNT) – A new online tool will make it easier for the public to report civil rights violations.

The Civil Rights Reporting Portal launched by the Department of Justice will consolidate over 30 unique reporting pathways.

The Department of Justice says the portal will dramatically ease the burden on victims of civil rights violations to identify the proper reporting channel.

“The department is committed to upholding the civil and constitutional rights of all people in the United States,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Reporting Portal will make it easier for the public to connect with us, which in turn makes us more effective at upholding these important rights. I encourage the public to use this portal to report civil rights violations.”

The portal is available in English and Spanish with plans to expand to more languages in the coming years. The form is also fully accessible to people with disabilities.

Individuals who believe they may have been a victim of a civil rights violation can learn how to report violations to the Department by visiting civilrights.justice.gov.

Individuals who believe they are a victim of criminal violation of their civil rights, such as misconduct by law enforcement officers, a hate crime, or human trafficking, should contact their local FBI office.