Protestors, counter-protestors converge at Marshall County courthouse over confederate flag and monument relocation proposal

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- Two groups went head to head in Albertville Wednesday over the removal and relocation of Confederate flags and monuments in Marshall County.

Say Their Names Alabama group members were at the Marshall County Commission meeting for the second time this month requesting the commissioners remove the Confederate flag and statue at the courthouse in Albertville.

The late-August heat did not stop several other members from going to the courthouse in Albertville at 4 p.m. to draw attention to their cause.

One Confederate flag and statue are just outside the county courthouse in Albertville. Another Confederate monument is at the courthouse in Guntersville.

The group had their first demonstration to remove the confederate icons on August 12.

Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said while he understands that there are strong opinions on both sides of the issue, it’s tricky for county leaders.

“We have certain laws that if a monuments been up in place a certain length of time, you can’t move it. It has to go through the state legislature. They have a committee set up. I haven’t gone through all those protocol on it, but there’s certain things you have to do and as of now we haven’t done anything,” explained Hutcheson.

He told News 19 the commission has not discussed to relocation of the flag or statues.

Say Their Names Alabama leader Unique Morgan Dunston said group members will be out in force at every commission meeting and on that day, will also rally at the courthouse in Albertville to request the flag and statue relocation.

“All I can do is put the facts out there, do as much research as we can. Come with knowledge and patience and you know, we put the information out there and it’s up to the community and people to accept it or not. So we’re giving everybody a chance to not be ignorant in this moment in history,” said Dunston.

They want them to go the Albertville Museum or a nearby cemetery where other Confederate soldiers are buried.

Sons of Confederate Veterans members told News 19 they think education should go the other way around.

Members of that group also took to the courthouse lawn with a microphone, speaker system and megaphones so ensure their voices were also heard.

They continued echoing the opinions that the Confederate flag and monument do not stand for racism and hate, but instead for Southern heritage.

Sons of Confederate Veterans members said they believe there is enough support to keep the Confederate icons in Marshall that they will not be removed.