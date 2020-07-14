Protesters stage sit-in outside of Florence mayor’s office

FLORENCE, Ala. — A group of protesters staged a sit-in Tuesday morning outside of Florence Mayor Steve Holt’s office.

Racial justice non-profit Project Say Something organized the protest calling for the removal and relocation of a Confederate monument. The group is known for its nightly protests outside of the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

Project Say Something Founder Camille Bennett said the group changed to a more direct method of protesting Tuesday because the mayor said action would be taken to move the monument, but nothing has been done.

“We feel that it’s of the absolute utmost importance to escalate at this point and really get our point across that we need that statue relocated immediately,” Bennett said.

Mayor Holt’s office did not immediately respond to the group’s requests during the sit-in. Protesters waited outside of the office for about an hour before continuing the protest outdoors.

Mayor Holt said at a recent council meeting that even though the monument is city property, they would need approval from the Lauderdale County Commission before it could be moved because it sits on county land.