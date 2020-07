HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Demonstrators took to the steps of the Madison County Courthouse Saturday night calling for an end to police brutality and racism.

The group of over 50 people held signs saying “Black Lives Matter,” knelt on the ground, and waved an American flag.

Demonstrations, marches, and protests like this are continuing across the nation as communities call for change.

The group in Huntsville disbanded around 7:30 p.m.