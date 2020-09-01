Project Say Something using billboards to spread message

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Shoals-based racial justice group, Project Say Something, wants to spread its message to a wider audience.

In September, Florence drivers on Court Street crossing O’Neal Bridge and on Highway 72 will see billboards calling for the removal of the Confederate monument in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

Project Say Something Founder Camille Bennett said the statue is a symbol of white supremacy and its placement in front of the courthouse is unacceptable.

“This has been an ongoing debate going on over three years now and we’re still getting the runaround so we’re letting our city officials know and our county officials know we’re not going anywhere and we will keep getting that message out and screaming as loud as we can that we want the monument to go,” Bennett said.

The downtown billboard will go up September 1 and the Highway 72 billboard will go up later in the week.