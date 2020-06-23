New York bookstore reports 500 percent increase in books about race and racism

Right now, books on race and racism are in high demand.

So much so, one bookstore in New York is seeing a 500 percent sale increase, in just the last two weeks.

Sister’s Uptown Books has been open for 20 years and the owners say this is unlike they’ve ever seen before.

Janifer Wilson says her sales are in sync with a national trend and currently almost all of the top ten nonfiction books on The New York Times bestseller list are about race and racism.

She says white customers are those driving the surge.

The shop owners say reading a book is only the start and hope books spur deeper conversations about race in the country.