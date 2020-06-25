NAACP hosted Town Hall on systemic racism

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Protests around the world have sparked an outcry for racial equality following the deaths of George Floyd and other black men and women. Wednesday, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People hosted a town hall.

It’s been almost a month of protests and marches with chants of Black Lives Matter, across the country and in North Alabama. For activists like Regina Colston, it’s a real push for racial equality.

“I think Black Lives matter is a transforming movement for the 21st century epic of humanity,” said Colston.

Regina Colston is the co-founder of United Women of Color Huntsville. Colston said it was created to foster opportunities of advancement and empowerment through civic engagement. She said she planned to participate in the virtual town hall by the NAACP to help bring about change in her community.

“They’re getting in place policy. They’re getting the leadership to understand that policing has to change. However they do that will be done because the police are doing some social things that they’re not equipped to handle. Thats why it’s blowing up,” said Colston.

The NAACP website said the town hall would provide a legal perspective on systemic racism throughout our nation, look at avenues to monitor the activity of police officers, and give viewers an opportunity to ask questions — questions and answers Colston hopes help lay the foundation for change.

“It’s an exciting time because we are making change and every movement matters,” said Colston.