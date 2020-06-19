Local professor responds to product branding changes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Some organizations and brands have come under fire for perpetuating racial stereotypes. Breakfast brand Aunt Jemima is one of them.

The Quaker Oats company announced it will rename and change Aunt Jemima’s image, but Oakwood University Associate Psychology Professor Brandon Gamble said the changes are overdue.

Gamble believes people isolating during the pandemic gave Americans the opportunity to focus more on symbols, in light of the repeated images of George’s Floyd’s death. He called what is happening nationwide — a raised level of consciousness and awareness.

“It lets you know that you’ve at least touched something in broader society such as property rights and money. If you’re able to get large corporations to change and move around particular issues that helps move us into at least acknowledging the problem,” said Gamble.

Gamble said people want to move forward and not be stuck in the past.