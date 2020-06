HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Groups are gathering in Huntsville for many reasons tonight.

Huntsville City Council will be having a regularly scheduled meeting in city hall starting at at 5:30 p.m. A group asking for change plans to gather in front of city hall starting at 5 p.m. A large group of churches will also be gathering to pray in Big Spring Park East starting at 6 p.m.

We are chronicling the events as they unfold in this live blog.