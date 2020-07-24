Huntsville man honored by city council after marching to Minneapolis

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Terry Willis, the man who walked from Huntsville to Minneapolis in memory of George Floyd, was honored during Thursday night’s Huntsville City Council meeting. Willis said the march was for change, justice and equality.

City Council President Devyn Keith says Willis is proof that anyone can make a difference. He received a standing ovation from the community members in the chambers as well as the council members – when Keith presented him with a resolution for his efforts. Willis says when he took his first step on June 2, he never imagined the amount of support he has gotten. He says he learned a lot on his journey, but one thing is more important than the rest.

“One thing that I did learn, one thing that I truly, truly learned is that if we all come together, oh my, we can move mountains. I promise you. I’m witnessing that right now and it’s beautiful. It’s something we all need, and as long as we do it, we will see change.”

The council also presented Willis with a few gifts, including some new Nike socks – a much-needed item after walking 1,000 miles.