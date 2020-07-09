Huntsville man almost done with thousand-mile trek honoring George Floyd

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville’s Terry Willis, the man who embarked on a one thousand mile trek to Minneapolis, is just 100 miles of completing his goal.

He’s walking for change, justice, and equality. Willis is marching straight to the heart of where George Floyd died after he was no longer able to breathe as a Minneapolis police officer knelt against his neck.

Willis started the trek more than a month ago— and says he’s thankful for the support and love he’s been shown at every stop he’s made along the way.

He will leave Rochester this morning and is expecting to make it to Minneapolis by Sunday.