Huntsville city council president wants to remove Confederate statue at courthouse

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith posted to his Facebook Monday that during Thursday’s City Council meeting, he will introduce a resolution for the City of Huntsville to support the County Commission in the removal and or relocation of the monument.

This comes a week after protests started in Huntsville sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd.

In Keith’s Facebook post, he defines support to the commission of removing the monument as monetary, labor, and location.

“I trust my colleagues will join me in support,” Keith said.

The monument sits outside the courthouse on property owned by the commission in downtown Huntsville.